Armed group kills 4 women, 2 children in Mexico

Mexico City, June 11 (IANS) Four women and two children, including one three-month-old, were killed by an armed group in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, the State Governor Diego Sinhue Rodriguez Vallejo told reporters.

The armed group attacked the family on Sunday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

Expressing his sorrow over the killings, the Governor called for an investigation into the possible involvement of the National Guard in the incident inside a home in an industrial neighbourhood in Leon City.

This request came after neighbours reported that they had seen members of this public security institution on the roof of the place minutes before the attack. These members allegedly took some belongings.

"It is unacceptable that they may be entering homes without a search warrant if that is the case, and second, we need to review their relationship with what happens minutes after they leave," the Governor said.

The Guanajuato Prosecutor's Office has implemented a search perimeter into the killing, and "there are some suspects," he said.

Jorge Guillen, Leon's public security secretary, confirmed the presence of National Guard members at the scene before the attack.

"Yes, it is mentioned that the National Guard arrived a few minutes before the event; then the attackers arrived ... Everything is in the hands of the Prosecutor's Office," Guillen told the press.

