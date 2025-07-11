Archery WC: Jyothi, Parneet enter compound women SF; Rishabh, Aman bow out in second round

Madrid, July 11 (IANS) India's Jyothi Surekha Vennom and Parneet Kaur booked their spots in the compound women's semifinal at the fourth stage of the Archery World Cup of the season.

Jyothi, who topped the qualification round, defeated the Turkish archer Hazal Burun 147-144 in the quarterfinal to set up a final-four meet with Korea's Han Seungyeon. Meanwhile, Parneet made it to her maiden World Cup semifinal after beating Oznur Cure Girdi of Turkey by 142-141.

Parneet, a 2023 Asian Champion, had never medalled individually outside the continent and missed out on selection for the first three stages of this year’s World Cup circuit – in Florida, Shanghai and Antalya.

She was just two points off her personal best of 704 with 702 points in the 72-arrow qualification round on Tuesday and now stands two matches away from her first World Cup podium.

“For me, to make some three steps that I want to focus on during my shot. And when I’m not shooting and sitting behind (the line), she told me to do a bit of calligraphy or draw something. That’s improved my focus pretty well," Parneet told World Archery.

Kaur faces reigning European Champion Gibson in the semifinal, with a potential final (or bronze final) against either Asian Games Champion and teammate Jyothi or Antalya runner-up Han Seungyeon.

In the men's individual event, top-seeded Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, Priyansh all bowed out in the second round, while Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge crashed out in the opening round.

In recurve archery, men's and women's teams had a disappointing exit in their opening round.

The women's trio of Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari and 15-year-old debutant Gatha Khadake, who opened their campaign from the second round due to their fourth seeding, lost 3-5 to France.

The men's trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Rahul Singh and Neeraj Chauhan suffered 2-6 loss to Brazil.

