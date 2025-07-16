Archer keen to play remaining Tests against India to prove his place for the Ashes

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) After making a successful return to Test cricket through England’s 22-run win at Lord’s, England fast bowler Jofra Archer said he is keen on playing the remaining Tests against India so that he can prove he deserves a place in the squad for the Ashes trip in Australia.

Archer made his Test comeback at Lord's after four years and claimed five wickets as England clinched a tight victory over India to go 2-1 up in the five-match series being played for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

But England will still be careful about Archer's workload because of elbow and back injuries previously hampering his availability in the longer format.

"I can play the other two if they let me. I don't want to lose this series. I told Keysy (ECB managing director Rob Key) that I wanted to play the Test summer and I wanted to play the Ashes. I think one tick is already there and I will do everything possible in my power to be on the plane in November, or just before," said Archer.

He also expressed happiness over his return to the Test squad under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum has been handled. "Test cricket is the format which would have taken the most time to come back to. I played 50 over and T20 for the last year, year and a half, two years.

"I think the mentality of the team under Baz (coach Brendon McCullum) suits the way I like to play my cricket so I just couldn't wait to get back and actually do it. I think everybody put their body on the line, so it'd be a bit bad if I didn't as well. Most of the last day is a blur. It's nice to bowl fast but getting wickets is the most important thing," he added.

The fourth Test between England and India begins on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester, before the fifth and final match of the series takes place at The Oval in London from July 31 to August 4.

