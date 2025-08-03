ARC’s Taarini, Stasya, Freya and other riders shine at Equestrian Premier League Show 2025

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Taarini Lodha, Stasya Pandya, Freya Deshmane, Yashaan Khambata and Yash Nensee of Mumbai’s Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) secured medals in multiple categories at the Equestrian Premier League (EPL) organised by Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) held in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The competition saw over 130 riders from clubs across the country and was judged by some of the top experts in the sport.

Taarini Lodha astride Knock Out won gold in Children 1 Dressage with a fantastic score of 65.841% at the Equestrian Premier League 2025 on Saturday.

In the Sub-Junior Show Jumping (80–90cm) category, Stasya, astride Jisamer, clinched the gold medal with a flawless round in 35.71 seconds. Stasya delivered a composed performance in the Children’s Dressage category, finishing joint fifth on both her horses, including Jisamer, with identical scores of 61.835%.

In the 115cm Show Jumping, Freya Deshmane, riding Chopstick, secured an impressive third place.

The 135cm Show Jumping category saw a competitive field, with Yashaan Khambatta delivering consistent performances to finish third on Lord and fourth on Dolce Vita. Yash Nensee, astride D’Amour du Nénuphar, claimed fifth place in the same class.

After clinching the gold medal in the Children 1 Dressage category, 13‑year‑old Taarini Lodha from Mumbai’s Cathedral & John Connon School, said she is committed to pursuing equestrian sport with everything she has got.

“I’m incredibly grateful and humbled to win the gold medal. It’s the result of a lot of hard work, support, and belief, not just mine, but from everyone who’s been part of this journey. I’m deeply grateful to my coach & club for giving me the space and support to grow, and most of all to my family, whose love, patience, and unwavering faith kept me grounded through the highs and lows. Equestrian sport isn’t just a passion for me, it’s a path I’m committed to pursuing with everything I’ve got,” she was quoted as saying in a release by ARC on Sunday.

Important results:

Children 1 Dressage:

Taarini Lodha (Knock Out/65.841%) -- Gold

Show Jumping 80–90cm:

Stasya Pandya (Jisamer / 35.71 sec / 0 penalties) -- Gold

Show Jumping 115cm:

Freya Deshmane (Chopstick) -- Bronze

Show Jumping 135cm:

Yashaan Khambatta (Lord) -- Bronze

Yashaan Khambatta (Dolce Vita) -- Fourth

