ARC riders shine as Taarini, Vritika, and Jahnvi win medals at National Equestrian Championship

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Young riders from the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) stole the show in the National Equestrian Championship (Children II & Junior), which witnessed remarkable performances by budding equestrian talents from across the country. Among the outstanding achievers were Taarini Lodha, Vritika Gambhir, and Jahnvi Raheja from ARC who showcased commendable performances in their respective team events.

The NEC is India’s top equestrian competition, where young riders get the chance to show their skills in events like dressage and show jumping. This year’s Championship continued to support and encourage the country’s future equestrian stars, giving them a platform to compete at a high level and gain valuable experience.

In the Children II Dressage Team event, Taarini showcased exceptional skills, securing a silver medal while riding on Chase. She along with her teammates Kripa on Christy, Kiara on IL Divo HM and Abhira on Consul got an average score of 202.13%.

In the Children II Show Jumping Team event, Vritika Gambhir riding on Happiness, along with her teammates Divyans on Frank Height, Kartik on Arkan Player and Ohan on Claudio secured a silver medal, finishing the round with 0 penalties in 184.31 seconds. Vritika's impressive control and timing proved pivotal in achieving this result.

In the same Show Jumping Team event, Jahnvi Raheja, riding Lambiek, along with her teammates delivered a solid performance finishing in fourth place with 4 penalties with an average time of 185.95 seconds. Jahnvi’s determination and focus were evident in her consistent rounds.

These young riders are raising the bar for equestrian sports in India with their dedication, passion, and impressive achievements at the national championship. Training at the world-class facilities of the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, they benefit from the mentorship of top athletes like Hriday Chheda, a 2023 Asian Games gold medallist, and Yashaan Khambatta, a 2014 Asian Games representative, who continue to inspire and guide the next generation of equestrians.

After the win, Taarini said, “I’m feeling happy and full of exuberance after this journey, which wasn’t without its challenges—like riding through extreme cold and rain at JNEC. I’m deeply grateful to my trainer, parents, friends, and ARC for their unwavering support and facilitation of my practice and training. Now, I’m excited to set my sights on the FEI World Challenge 2025.”

Jahnvi said, “It was a great experience competing in the Junior National Championship after two years. My horse Lambiek and I have grown immensely this past year, and I'm proud of our progress. I’m grateful to my coach, Bobin Sir, for his guidance, Team ARC for the opportunity to represent our club, and my parents for their unwavering support. Most importantly, I thank Lambiek for teaching me trust, resilience, and love in this journey.”

Milan Luthria, President ARC, said, “2024 has been a year of remarkable participation and achievements for ARC. Witnessing firsthand the unwavering efforts of our riders, coaches, parents, and grooms across numerous competitions in various cities has been truly inspiring. Consistency and persistence at this level and age demand immense dedication. I take great pride in seeing the ARC flag flying high.”

