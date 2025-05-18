Arab leaders demand ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement of Palestinians

Baghdad, May 18 (IANS) Arab leaders have called for an immediate halt to the war in Gaza and voiced their rejection of forced displacement of Palestinians.

In the final statement of the 34th Arab League Summit, which kicked off in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday, the leaders of the bloc's 22 member states demanded "an immediate halt to the war in Gaza and all hostilities exacerbating civilian suffering".

The statement urged the international community, particularly influential states, to fulfill their moral and legal obligations to advocate for a cessation of bloodshed and ensure unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also reiterated their rejection of forced displacement of the Palestinian people, which constitutes a violation of international law, the statement added.

It called on all countries to provide political, financial, and legal support for the reconstruction and recovery plans for the Gaza Strip, welcoming Iraq's call to establish a fund for the reconstruction of Gaza.

The leaders affirmed that the Palestinian issue remains the core cause of the Arab nation and the key to regional stability, said the statement, adding that they fully support the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including freedom, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement stressed that the Arab leaders condemn all illegitimate measures and practices by Israel that target the Palestinian people and deprive them of their right to freedom, life, and human dignity.

The leaders supported a call of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to convene an international peace conference and take steps to implement the two-state solution.

The statement also addressed other issues across the Arab world, including Sudan, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, and Yemen, and reiterated the Arab leaders' condemnation of all forms of terrorism, particularly the terrorist acts by the Islamic State (IS) group.

The summit witnessed the participation of leaders and top diplomats of 22 Arab League member states, as well as representatives from regional and international organisations.

