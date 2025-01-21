Arab Gulf leaders, Jordan's king, Palestine's President congratulate Trump on his inauguration

Dubai, Jan 21 (IANS) Arab Gulf leaders, the king of Jordan, and Palestine's President have congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the US.

The leadership of the UAE, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the Presidential Court, each sent a congratulatory message to Trump on Monday.

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq expressed his wish for Trump's success in his second term as US President.

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa expressed his wishes for Trump's good health, happiness, and success in his role, highlighting his pride in the relations and close partnership between the US and Bahrain.

Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, affirmed in his message to Trump the aspiration to strengthen the well-established relations between the two countries.

Jordan's King Abdullah II said on X that Jordan highly valued its partnership with the US and was committed to working with Trump toward a peaceful world.

In his speech at the Capitol Rotunda, Trump said he wanted to be a "peacemaker and unifier" while mentioning the recently released hostages in a deal between Hamas and Israel which brought a ceasefire to the Gaza Strip this week.

Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority (PA), said in a message that the PA was ready to work with Trump to achieve peace during his administration, based on the two-state solution.

President Mahmoud Abbas extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Donald Trump on his inauguration and for taking the constitutional oath as President of the United States of America.

In his message, President Abbas emphasised, "We stand ready to work with you to achieve peace during your tenure, guided by the two-state solution based on international legitimacy. This vision seeks the establishment of the State of Palestine and the State of Israel living side by side in peace and security."

President Abbas further highlighted the importance of collective efforts to foster security and stability in the region and across the globe, expressing his hope for fruitful collaboration in pursuing these shared goals

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.