AP-Maker-Lab-On-Wheels to create technology awareness among students

Amaravati, Jan 3 (IANS) AP-Maker-Lab-On-Wheels, a special vehicle, will create awareness among students in Andhra Pradesh about latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and Internet of Things.

The state government, with the active cooperation of leading software company Infosys, introduced the vehicle on an experimental basis at Mangalagiri.

Minister for Education, Information Technology (IT) and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, on Friday inspected the prototype vehicle of AP-Maker-Lab-On-Wheels.

The AP-Maker-Lab-On-Wheels programme will soon be launched in all parts of the state by AP Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with Infosys.

The initiative is aimed at bringing awareness among the students on the global radical reforms being introduced in technology.

As a pilot project, this vehicle will be taken to all the schools in Mangalagiri to bring awareness among the students. Later, such vehicles will be sent to all the educational institutions across the state.

Infosys becoming a partner to bring transformative skill opportunities closer to students is really commendable, Lokesh remarked.

The main aim of the AP Maker-Lab-On-Wheels is providing opportunities to students on free digital and STEM learning even in remotest areas of the state in accordance with the objectives of Digital India, Environmental, Social and Governance Vision-2030.

The vehicle will have a 90-minute interactive learning session and as per the interest of the students, opportunities will be provided to them free of cost through the Infosys Springboard platform to learn various other courses, following which World Class Technology certificates will be issued.

Latest basic amenities like laptops, tabs, and all necessary kits will be available at the workstations.

Infosys is ready to set up a bus with the lab with an investment of Rs 5 crore and also bear an annual expenditure of Rs 40 lakh besides supplying course content along with trainer support.

On an average, Infosys will be spending Rs 1,500 per student for this purpose and has set a target to reach 4,800 students every three months.

Representatives of Infosys said that their aim is bringing awareness among at least four batches comprising 20 students every day.

Managing Director of the AP Skill Development Corporation G. Ganesh Kumar, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayalu, and the staff members of Infosys were present.

