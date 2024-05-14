Antony Blinken makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

Kyiv, May 14 (IANS/DPA) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived unannounced for a visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Tuesday.

"Blinken arrived in Ukraine today to meet with senior Ukrainian officials and highlight the United States' enduring support for Ukraine," US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller said.

While in Ukraine, Blinken will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to "discuss battlefield updates, the impact of new US security and economic assistance, long-term security and other commitments, and ongoing work to bolster Ukraine's economic recovery," Miller continued.

Blinken "will emphasise America's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," Miller added.

This is Blinken's fourth visit to Kyiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as Kyiv is currently facing a new offensive in the northeast of the country.

Last week, the US government announced a further package of military aid for Kyiv totalling around $400 million, including ammunition for the Patriot air defence system, additional HIMARS multiple rocket launchers with ammunition, as well as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and artillery ammunition in 155 and 105-millimetre calibres.

At the end of April, after months of domestic political deadlock, the US Congress approved billions in aid for Ukraine, thus clearing the way for new arms deliveries. The bill provides for aid totalling almost $61 billion for Kyiv.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.