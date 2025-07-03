Another custodial assault video surfaces in TN, cops transferred

Chennai, July 3 (IANS) Even as Tamil Nadu reels under public anger over the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old temple security guard B. Ajithkumar in Sivaganga district, a fresh controversy has erupted with the emergence of CCTV footage showing police brutality at a station in Theni district.

The disturbing video, which surfaced on social media on July 2, shows C. Ramesh (34), an autorickshaw driver from Devadanapatti, being repeatedly beaten by policemen inside the Devadanapatti police station.

The footage has reignited public concerns over police excesses across the state.

According to sources, the incident took place on January 14 when Ramesh was brought to the station for allegedly causing a public nuisance near the Arisikadai bus stop.

Based on complaints from local residents, a police team detained Ramesh, reportedly in an inebriated state, and brought him to the station. Ramesh was allegedly caned inside the station by multiple officers before being booked under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for public disturbance.

He was later released on station bail.

What has stunned the public is how the incident came to light. A lawyer who had visited the police station on the same day for an unrelated matter filed a Right to Information (RTI) request in order to verify his presence at the station.

A month later, when the district police responded and provided the CCTV footage, the visuals revealed the brutal assault on Ramesh. Though the video initially remained within legal circles, it was shared on social media on July 2 by the lawyer.

The footage gained traction and went viral in the wake of the public outcry over Ajithkumar’s custodial death in Thirupuvanam.

Following the viral video, the Theni district police issued a press statement denying custodial torture.

The statement claimed that the police had used “minimum necessary force” to subdue Ramesh, who was allegedly intoxicated and uncontrollable at the time.

Despite this denial, Theni District Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad has ordered a departmental inquiry led by an Additional Superintendent of Police.

Pending investigation, Inspector K. Abdulla, Special Sub-Inspector Shiva Sambu, Head Constable S. Pandian, and Constables Marichamy and Valirajan have been transferred to the Armed Reserve (AR) unit.

The incident has intensified calls for greater accountability in police stations across Tamil Nadu, with rights activists demanding independent probes and stronger safeguards against custodial abuse.

