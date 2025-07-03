Another batch of 5,246 Yatris leave for Valley as Amarnath Yatra begins today

Jammu, July 2 (IANS) Another batch of Yatris left Jammu for the Valley as the annual Amarnath Yatra begins officially on Thursday, officials said.

Officials added that the second batch of 5,246 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas on the Canal Road in Jammu for the Valley in two escorted convoys on Thursday.

"Of these, 1,993 Yatris are going to Baltal base camp while 3,253 are going to Pahalgam base camp," officials said.

The 36-day long Amarnath Yatra begins on Thursday as the first batch of Yatris left Baltal base camp for the holy cave shrine in the morning.

Other Yatris of the first batch left Pahalgam for the cave shrine in the morning.

On their arrival in the Valley on Wednesday, locals belonging to civil society, trade and other sections of the society lined up with garlands and placards at the Navyug Tunnel in Qazigund town to welcome the Yatris.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday, flagged off the first batch of Yatris for this year's Amarnath Yatra from Jammu.

Unprecedented security is being provided to this year's Amarnath Yatra as this is taking place after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists.

Additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been deployed to augment the existing security set-up comprising the Army, security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Yatris have been advised to undertake the journey from Jammu to the Valley only as part of the escorted convoys and not to move separately towards the base camps on their own.

The Yatra officially started on Thursday and will conclude after 36 days on August 9, coinciding with the festivals of Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Devotees approach the holy cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above the sea level either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Pahalgam route trek from Pahalgam to Chandanwati, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the holy cave shrine taking four days to cover the 46-km long trek.

Those using the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having 'Darshan' inside the cave shrine covering the 14-km long trek.

For security reasons, no helicopter services are available for the Yatris this year.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Locals are an essential part of the Yatra as they facilitate the Yatra by providing ponies, palkis and even carry the infirm pilgrims on their back to reach the cave shrine.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.