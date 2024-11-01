Anish Sarkar becomes youngest FIDE-rated chess player

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Anish Sarkar, became the youngest-ever FIDE-rated player, after an impressive Elo rating of 1555 on Friday.

At just three years, eight months, and 19 days old, he has claimed the title of the youngest FIDE-rated chess player. Anish debuted at the 1st All Bengal Rapid Rating Open 2024, where he scored an impressive 5 points from 11 games.

Just weeks later, Anish had the incredible opportunity to play against Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, India’s top player and world-ranked No. 4, during a rapid rating tournament. Though he initially did not qualify, a last-minute opening allowed him to participate as a substitute. This stroke of luck put Anish on a fast track, exposing him to high-level competition and igniting his drive to earn his first official rating.

Following his match with Erigaisi, Anish took on another significant challenge in the West Bengal State Under-9 Open Rating 2024, where he scored an impressive 5.5 out of 8 and secured 24th place out of 140 participants.

He showed his determination by defeating two rated players in the final rounds, a feat remarkable for someone his age and experience.

In pursuit of his FIDE rating, Anish continued his participation in additional rated tournaments to meet the official requirements.

His journey culminated in the West Bengal State Under-13 Open Rating 2024.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.