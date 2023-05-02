Angkita Dutta episode: Srinivas seeks time to appear before Assam Police

Guwahati, May 2 (IANS) Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas B.V. on Tuesday requested a 10-day extension to appear before the Assam Police in connection with the harassment allegations levelled against him by now-expelled Assam unit Youth Congress leader Angkita Dutta.

According to a senior police officer, a representative of Srinivas visited the Dispur police station and sought additional time to appear before the police.

Meanwhile, the Gauhati High Court has set Thursday as the next date for hearing a petition filed by the Youth Congress president to quash the FIR lodged against him by Angkita Dutta.

Dutta's advocate Pran Bora stated before the court that his client had yet to receive a copy of the petition and requested time to review it.

The court then fixed May 4 for the next hearing date.

In her complaint, Dutta claimed that Srinivas had been persistently harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words, and also threatening her of dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers.

The complaint was lodged on April 19 at the Dispur police station.

She further stated in her complaint that Srinivas harassed her, grabbed her arm, shoved her, used vulgar terms, and threatened to damage her career in the party if she reported about him during the Congress plenary session in Raipur.

In accordance with the IT Act and various IPC sections pertaining to harassment of women, the police have filed an FIR.

