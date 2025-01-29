Ange Postecoglou is the right man to lead Tottenham, says Kulusevski

London, Jan 29 (IANS) Amidst heavy scrutiny surrounding Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou, winger Dejan Kulusevski has backed his manager claiming he ‘is the right man’ to lead the club. The Spurs' last win in the league came against Southampton on December 16 and the North London side has since earned only one point, a 2-2 draw against Wolves, in seven league outings. This run-in has brought the side to 15th position in the table.

"We had games where we showed perfect football, football that not many teams can play. We played beautiful games against [Manchester] United, City away 4-0. I think he is the right man. We want to win for him...I have to fight for him because I believe in football too. I think he is the right man.

“Opinions change, I don't listen to anyone. I know the truth, I see the truth from my side. It's not important what people say, it never has actually been. The league is very bad and the game on Sunday was tough to lose. You have to stay clear-minded and focus on the goals," said Kulusevski in a press conference.

Ahead of Spurs’ Europa League clash against Swedish side IF Elfsborg, Ange Postecoglou also confirmed James Maddison has picked up a calf strain and will be out of action for two to three weeks.

The midfielder missed Sunday's Premier League clash with Leicester City after he was reported to have been feeling soreness following the victory over Hoffenheim last time out in the Europa League. And, following checks, it has been confirmed that Madders has picked up an injury and will now miss the next few weeks of action.

"Madders has got a calf strain. So he is probably two or three weeks (out) for us," Ange revealed

The attacking midfielder joins Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner, and Dominic Solanke on Spurs’ extensive injury list.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently placed 16th in the standings with 24 points from 23 matches. They have won seven matches, drawn three, and lost 13 matches so far and face the threat of getting relegated from the Premier League.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.