YSRCP Unveils Annadata Poru Poster, Slams Chandrababu as Anti-Farmer, Dictator

YSRCP reiterated its charge that “dictatorship” is prevailing in Andhra Pradesh under the coalition government, alleging that farmers are bearing the brunt due to urea scarcity and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s anti-farmer stance.

Speaking to the media after releasing the Annadata Poru poster on Saturday, Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the government has been threatening farmers when they demand urea and other agricultural inputs. “The onslaught is being led by the Chief Minister himself, which is shameful,” he remarked.

He announced that YSRCP will stage protests at Revenue Mandal Offices across the state on September 9, demanding immediate supply of urea. “Despite being in power, the coalition government has failed to provide the required quantity of urea. Instead, it has encouraged private players who are exploiting farmers by selling urea at double the price,” Sajjala said.

“We will bring this coalition to its knees by being the voice of the farmers. We will ensure farmers get urea, seeds, and pesticides, and show that they cannot be looked down upon,” he asserted.

Even though 60 percent of agricultural operations are nearing completion, urea remains unavailable, he said. “TDP cadres are selling it at exorbitant prices, forcing farmers to abandon agricultural work and run from pillar to post for urea,” he alleged.

Sajjala further charged that the government only reacts in a knee-jerk manner after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy raises farmer-related issues, whether it is mirchi, tobacco, or mango crops. “Chandrababu has been threatening everyone who asks for urea, which is nothing short of dictatorship,” he said.

Party leaders Lella Appi Reddy, Mondithoka Arun Kumar, Nandigam Suresh, Vellampalli Srinivas, TJR Sudhakar Babu, Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, and Manohar Reddy also participated in the programme.