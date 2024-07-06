YS Jagan's Three-Day Visit to Pulivendula: Here is Schedule

Andhra Pradesh's former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrived in YSR Kadapa district, greeted warmly by party leaders at Kadapa Airport. He is scheduled to visit Ajay, a party worker injured in an attack by TDP members.

On Friday, TDP members attacked YSRCP worker Ajay Kumar Reddy in Vempalle, resulting in severe injuries. Ajay is currently undergoing treatment at Kadapa RIMS. Jagan will visit RIMS shortly to offer his support.

YS Jagan is on a three-day visit to YSR district. At the airport, he was received by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, Rajampet MLA Amarnath Reddy, Mayor Suresh Babu, former Rayachoti MLA Srikanth Reddy, Ramesh Reddy, former Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Satish Reddy, and former RTC Chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy. During his visit, Jagan will stay in his home constituency of Pulivendula, where he will meet with various party workers and leaders.

Additionally, the YSRCP has resolved to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of the late great leader and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the 8th of this month with grand statewide events and various service programs. YS Jagan will attend the birth anniversary celebrations in Idupulapaya as part of these events.