YS Jagan Mourns Drowning of Five Children in YSR District

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed profound shock and grief over the tragic drowning of five children in a pond in Mallepalle, Brahmangari Matham Mandal, YSR District.

The victims, identified as Charan (15), Pardhu (12), Harsha (12), Deekshit (12), and Tarun Yadav (10), lost their lives while swimming during their summer vacation. YS Jagan termed the incident deeply distressing and emphasized the urgent need to prevent such tragedies in the future.

"The loss of young lives in this manner is heartbreaking and unacceptable," YS Jagan stated, underscoring the pain felt by the families and the community. He called upon the state government to provide immediate support and assistance to the bereaved families, urging concrete measures to ensure their well-being.