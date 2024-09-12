YS Jagan expresses deep shock over the demise of Sitaram Yechury

YSRCP Chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the demise of CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

YS Jagan highlighted Sitaram Yechury's lifelong commitment to leftist ideals and his unwavering efforts toward the nation's progress. Native of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, he rose to national prominence through his dedication and leadership. YS Jagan also recalled Sitaram's remarkable journey from his student days, where he showcased strong leadership qualities, to his influential role within the CPI(M) as a Politburo member and General Secretary.

YS Jagan further stated that the passing of Sitaram Yechury leaves an irreparable void in Indian politics. He extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and colleagues during this difficult time.

