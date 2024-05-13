Step-by-step Guide on How to Cast Your Vote

How to Cast Your Vote? Electorates in both the Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will exercise their franchise on May 13, April. People in Telangana will vote to elect Lok Sabha candidates while the voters in Andhra Pradesh will cast their votes to choose candidates for both State Assembly and Lok Sabha.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you cast your vote:

Verification of name:

The first thing you need to do is check whether your name is in the electoral roll. Visit the official Election Commission website ( https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ ) verify it using your name or EPIC number or residential address.

Voter ID card:

If you find your name on the voter list, download the voter ID card from this website - https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/login (Remember you cannot download the EPIC card without linking to your mobile number).

Discrepancies in EPIC card:

Some voter ID cards may have some minor discrepancies like change in address, old photo etc. Fret not, the polling officer will not stop you from exercising your right to vote if the identity of the voter is satisfactorily verified. If the voter identity verification is not possible due to the blurry photograph or other discrepancy in the details, you may produce any of the 12 photo identity documents in the prescribed list issued by the Central Election Commission. NRI voters or Non-Resident Indian voters must show their passport for verification at the polling booths.

List of valid idenity documents to be produced at polling booths:

Aadhaar card Job card issued under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) Passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices Health insurance smart card issued under schemes of the Ministry of Labour Drivers’ license PAN card Smart card issued by the Registrar General of India under the National Population Register Indian passport Pension document with photographs Service identity cards with photographs for employees of Central and State governments Official identity cards for MPs and MLAs UDID card for persons with disabilities

Voter slips:

A few days before the polling, election slips are supplied to the eligible voters. Voter slips are crucial for every voter since they include details on polling places, election dates, and locations. In order to cast your vote,you must also carry a government issued ID card along with the voter slip.

How to cast your vote?:

First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A) You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

Simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha election are being held in Andhra Pradesh on May 13, Monday, so you will find two EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and two VVPATS (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail), so don’t forget to cast two votes in the designated polling booth in your constituency. Be a responsible citizen and exercise your right to vote on the polling day!

If you still have any questions, please feel free to drop an email to us at info@sakshi.com Our team will try its best to get your answers.

