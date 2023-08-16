SSNG Trust Members Call On CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Sri Swami Narayan Gurukul Trust members and representatives called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Wednesday.

The delegation requested the Chief Minister to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of the Gurukul Trust school in Tirupati next month. The Chief Minister has accepted the invitation.

The Trust has come forward to establish international schools at Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Pulivendula. Trust member Sukh Vallabh Swamy said he has expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for allotting land for construction of schools in the three places.

He said the Trust will make arrangements for groundbreaking ceremonies at Visakhapatnam and Puluvendula also after the Tirupati programme. He said these schools will teach value-oriented education based on Indian tradition and culture along with the modern syllabus.

More than 40, 000 students are pursuing education in 52 educational institutions of the Trust in India and abroad, he said. Trust member Dharma Sagar Swami and former Minister J. Prasada Rao were among the delegation.