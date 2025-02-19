Srisailam Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavam 2025: Dates, Events, and Arrangements Explained

The annual Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavam at Srisailam Devasthanam begins today, February 19, 2025, and will continue until March 1. The temple authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure the grand festival is celebrated smoothly and with grandeur. As the celebrations kick off, here's everything you need to know about the key events and facilities for the devotees.

Festival Start and Key Rituals

The festival started today, February 19, with the Yagasala Pravesam, Siva Sankalpam, and Ganapathi Puja at 9 AM, marking the official beginning of the celebrations. The day's events will conclude with Dhwajavarohanam, where the sacred flag (Dhwaja Pataka) will be removed from the flagpole, signifying the completion of the Brahmotsavam rituals for the day.

Major Events of the Brahmotsavam

The festival is packed with numerous religious and cultural events. Here’s a list of significant dates and activities:

Feb 19: The festival begins with the main rituals and Dhwajavarohanam in the evening.

Feb 20: Bhrungi Vahana Seva will take place.

Feb 21: Hamsa Vahana Seva will be observed.

Feb 22: Mayura Vahana Seva is scheduled.

Feb 23: Ravana Vahana Seva will take place. On this day, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will offer silk clothes to Swamy and Ammavaru on behalf of the State government.

Key Ceremonies for Maha Shivaratri

On February 26, which marks Maha Shivaratri, several significant rituals will be performed:

Nandi Vahana Seva

Lingodbhavakalam

Mahabhishekam

Pagalankarana

Kalyanotsavam

The celebrations on this day will include prayers, offerings, and festive rituals that are central to the Brahmotsavam.

Rathotsavam and Teppotsavam

Feb 27 will feature the Rathotsavam (Chariot procession) and Teppotsavam (Float festival), adding a festive spirit to the temple town. These are some of the most anticipated events of the festival.

Conclusion of Brahmotsavam

The Brahmotsavam will come to an end on March 1, with three significant events:

Ashwa Vahana Seva (Horse procession)

Pushpotsavam (Flower festival)

Ekanta Seva (Closing rituals)

Extensive Arrangements for Devotees

The temple has made extensive arrangements to accommodate the thousands of pilgrims expected during the festival. Around 10 lakh devotees are anticipated to visit the temple.

Temporary Rest Sheds: 15 temporary rest sheds have been set up, offering accommodation for up to 1,000 people each.

Sanitation: Approximately 800 bathrooms and toilets have been installed throughout the premises for devotees' convenience.

Drinking Water: 30 lakh gallons of drinking water will be provided daily.

Free Food: Anna Danam (free food) will be available at designated sheds, and free tiffin, drinking water, and buttermilk will be provided at all queue lines.

Medical Facilities: 50 medical camps have been set up at various locations, managed by temple hospital staff and health department personnel.

Daily Cultural Events: Throughout the festival, there will be cultural performances and entertainment, keeping the devotees engaged from early morning until late at night. These events will reflect the religious significance of the occasion and add joy to the atmosphere.