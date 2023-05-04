Set Up Special Cell for Reporting Online Harassment: CM YS Jagan Directs Home Dept Officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to set up a dedicated cell to encourage women to report harassment through social media.

During a review meeting with the officials of the Home Department on Thursday, the chief minister emphasised that there should be a strict protocol for women police officials in the secretariats. He called for a comprehensive review of the current duties and responsibilities of these police officials and said if required changes need to be done.

The chief minister asked the officials to conduct the Disha app registration and awareness drive across the State. He said ensure that every family has downloaded the Disha app. The chief minister also said a pamphlet explaining the benefits of Disha app should be given to every household.

Emphasising the complete disruption of transport, distribution and consumption of drugs, the chief minister said stringent action must be taken against the drug peddlers. Every parliamentary constituency should have one Disha police station, he added.

