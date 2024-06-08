Ramoji Rao Passes Away

Jun 08, 2024, 07:05 IST
- Sakshi Post

87 Year Old Ramoji Rao is suffering from age-related illness

He succumbed to respiratory issues and High Blood Pressure

Media personality, founder of Eenadu newspaper and ETV channels, Ramoji Rao, passed away today. He breathed last at 4:50 am on Saturday (8 June, 2024). He was 87 years old.

Ramoji Rao was admitted to Star Hospitals in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, on the afternoon of June 5 due to respiratory issues and high blood pressure.

He had been suffering from chronic illness and age-related health complications for a long time.

He was being treated with ventilator support and was in critical condition. Ramoji Rao also founded Ramoji Film City, Priya Pickles and several other FMCG businesses.

