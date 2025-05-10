Police Brutality Caught on Camera: Ex-Minister Vidadala Rajini Manhandled

Police brutality was caught on camera on Saturday (May 10) as YSRCP leader and former Minister Vidadala Rajini was manhandled in Manukondavaripalem, Chilakaluripet mandal of Palnadu district.

The former Minister, a BC leader, had gone to the village to visit a family when police personnel arrived and arrested one of her followers, Srikanth.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media platforms, Vidadala Rajini is seen questioning the police officers about Srikanth’s arrest. A police officer, reportedly CI Subbarayudu, is heard threatening the BC leader and is seen pushing her out of his way.

Although two female police officers were present at the scene, CI Subbarayudu personally intervened and is seen manhandling Vidadala Rajini as he tried to force her into a police vehicle.

Responding to the incident, YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu, who served as a minister under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, termed the episode unfortunate.

“This incident is further evidence of how the police machinery operates in Andhra Pradesh. Action must be taken against officers who misbehave with women,” he said.

He alleged that a woman was arrested around 3–3:30 am, but the police told the court that the detention occurred at 6:30 am. “The AP Police have violated Supreme Court guidelines, which mandate that women can only be arrested during daylight hours. They’re trying to deceive the courts as well,” Ambati stated.

He emphasized that the police have a responsibility to inform the reason for an arrest. “They cannot simply arrive and detain someone without explanation,” he said.

“Police officers are expected to act according to the law—not like rowdies. They must clarify the charges under which a person is being arrested. Only when the accused resists, should force be used,” he added.

Further, Ambati alleged, “It appears CI Subbarayudu is working solely on the orders of the local MLA, Prathipati Pulla Rao. This isn’t an isolated incident—there have been prior complaints against him for misbehaving with other women.”

Questioning the current state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh, the former Minister said, “Vidadala Rajini previously served as the Health Minister. How can she be treated in this manner? The people must reflect on the path the State is heading down.”