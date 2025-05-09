Operation Sindoor: Braveheart From Andhra Pradesh Martyred in Line of Duty

Indian Army soldier Murali Naik was martyred during intense cross-border firing by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, May 7.

According to reports, the soldier hailed from Kallithanda village in Gorantla mandal, located in Sri Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh. His mortal remains are expected to be brought to his native village tomorrow for the final rites.

As soon as news emerged, tributes poured in for the brave soldier.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer expressed grief over the loss of the braveheart. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said: “I am deeply saddened to learn that Army Jawan M. Murali Naik of Kalli Thanda village in Gaddamthanda panchayat of Gorantla mandal in Sri Satya Sai district was martyred in the ongoing Operation Sindoor in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.”

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also paid tribute, saluting the courage and sacrifice of the young soldier. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Murali Naik lost his life during Pakistan’s retaliatory shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

It has been learned that Naik was serving under the Agniveer program, a recent recruitment initiative by the Indian Armed Forces. Further details regarding his service and circumstances of death are awaited.