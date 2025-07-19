I’m Not Afraid of False Cases: Midhun Reddy Blasts Liquor Case Probe

YSR Congress Party MP PV Midhun Reddy has stated that there is no evidence against him in the Andhra Pradesh liquor case and claimed that the case was filed due to political pressure. He challenged authorities to present proof of his involvement, if any, and alleged that the real goal is to jail key YSRCP leaders.

He also confirmed that he is cooperating with the SIT investigation and is appearing before them. As part of this, he is traveling from Delhi to Vijayawada.

Political Vendetta, Not Justice

Speaking to Sakshi media in Delhi, PV Midhun Reddy said, “Politics of revenge are happening in Andhra Pradesh. There’s no evidence, no seizures, and no solid proof in this liquor case. I am not someone who fears cases. If I were scared, I wouldn't be in politics. I will face everything courageously and come out clean. If there’s any evidence against me, show it. I’m even ready to hand over my phones and fully cooperate with the investigation.”

He claimed the SIT has no material evidence, and that the case against him was built only due to political pressure. “They first decide to jail a person, and then spin a story around it,” he alleged.

Not About Liquor, Just Targeting Leaders

Midhun Reddy further said, “They are trying to extract statements from people either by convincing or threatening them. There are no seizures or documents in this case—just oral statements. Their only target is to put important leaders in jail. This case is not even really about liquor—it's about harassing those they don't like by weaving fake narratives.”

He added that this isn’t new and reminded that false cases were filed against him during the 2014–2019 TDP government too. “Back then, even when I pleaded innocence, they still jailed me. Later, those who gave false statements came back to court and confessed they lied. The court threw out that case. Now they are doing the same thing again—but I’m ready to face it all.”

Media Trial & False Labels

“Before arresting anyone, they first run propaganda stories in yellow media and call people ‘masterminds.’ Earlier they said others were masterminds; now they’re calling me one. Tomorrow, they’ll say someone else is the mastermind. They just want to throw mud at us.”

He alleged that some officials were threatened into giving statements. “If we really met someone, show evidence. Can you file a case based only on oral claims? These same officials will later tell the court they were forced to give statements. The court will throw this case out, just like it did last time.”

Fabricated Figures and Fake Narrative

“In the beginning, they claimed the liquor scam was ₹50,000 crore. Then it came down to ₹30,000 crore, and now ₹3,000 crore. When asked where the ₹3,000 crore went, they say it was spent on elections. These are cooked-up stories by the SIT. Did they seize any money? Is there proof of investment? No. It's just a story built on hearsay, with the sole purpose of arresting and harassing me.”

“As an MP, my role is limited to my parliamentary constituency. I have never interfered in liquor policies. Our job is to participate in law-making discussions in Parliament. I haven’t interfered anywhere else. These cases are part of a revenge-driven political agenda. I’ll fight them boldly. Ever since this government came to power, we have been ready to face everything. As long as we haven’t done anything wrong, there is no need to fear,” he concluded.