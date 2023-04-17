HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked Kadapa YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy to appear for questioning at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and issued another notice to the MP in connection with the YS Viveka case.

The YSRCP MP had filed a petition in the Telangana High Court just hours before his scheduled appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Hyderabad on Monday seeking anticipatory bail and the matter had come for hearing at the Bench at 4 pm.

Avinash Reddy had requested an urgent hearing for his petition as he was due to appear before the CBI at 3 p.m. The court agreed to hear the case after lunch. As court proceedings will likely take up most of the day, the CBI had issued notices asking him to appear at 10:30 am. tomorrow.

