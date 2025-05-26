Kakani Govardhan Reddy Arrest Part of Larger Conspiracy, says YSRCP

YSR Congress Party Legal Cell President M. Manohar Reddy has strongly condemned the arrest of former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, calling it a clear example of political vendetta by the TDP-led coalition government.

In a statement released, Manohar Reddy said since coming to power, the coalition has consistently targeted leaders of the opposition through false cases and harassment. The latest case against Kakani Govardhan Reddy is part of this larger conspiracy. Authorities first accused him of illegally encroaching government land in Varadapuram, SPSR Nellore district, and extracting quartz mineral—an allegation entirely unrelated to him. The complaint was allegedly filed at the behest of TDP leaders.

When the main accused, Syam Prasad Reddy (A1), secured anticipatory bail, a fresh attempt was made to trap Mr. Kakani. Officials fabricated a new allegation claiming that he threatened tribal communities during the mining activity and registered a fresh case at Podalakur Police Station, naming him as A4.

All this was done to block his bail and ensure his arrest. The government has been violating constitutional values and following a ‘Red Book’ style of governance where political opponents are deliberately jailed.

This suppression has extended to former ministers, MLAs, senior officials, and even social media activists. In Macherla, despite police confirming that a recent double murder was the result of internal TDP clashes, they still booked YSRCP leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother unfairly.

We condemn this dangerous misuse of power and will continue to fight against this undemocratic repression, he said.