Kadapa ZPTC Bypolls: YS Avinash Reddy Arrested; YSRCP Alleges TDP Misuse of Power, Rigging

Tension gripped Kadapa district as polling for ZPTC by-elections in Pulivendula and Ontimitta commenced.

The TDP government’s ‘Red Book’ rule was once again enforced, with YSRCP senior leader and Kadapa MP Y. S. Avinash Reddy arrested from his residence.

Speaking to Sakshi, Avinash Reddy criticised the mismanagement by the police and the State Election Commission. He alleged that police detained him without a warrant, questioning the blatant violations of law and order. He said YSRCP had repeatedly warned the Election Commission about TDP’s misuse of power in the ZPTC bypolls, but those pleas fell on deaf ears. Even YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had accused the TDP of attempting to rig the polls. Yet, no action was taken to ensure the conduct of fair polls, he added.

“Such mismanagement is unheard of, even in Bihar. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has failed as an administrator. If he wants to win every election so desperately, he should pass a law allowing nominations without voting,” he remarked.

The MP further alleged collusion between police and TDP leaders to ensure the ruling party’s victory. He accused police of detaining YSRCP workers, who were peacefully ensuring fair polls at the booths, while ignoring TDP workers creating chaos and entering booths without authorization.

“Even as an MP, my position was disregarded, and I was subjected to atrocities. What then is the fate of the common man?” he asked.

YSRCP state secretary Satish Reddy was also placed under house arrest in Vempally.

The Pulivendula bypoll was necessitated by the death of YSRCP leader T. Maheshwar Reddy. His son, Hemanth Reddy, is contesting for YSRCP against TDP’s Latha Reddy, wife of former MLC and Pulivendula TDP in-charge Mareddy Ravindra Reddy (B. Tech Ravi).

In Ontimitta, the bypoll follows the resignation of YSRCP leader Akepati Amarnath Reddy after his election to the Rajampet Assembly last year. Here, TDP’s Muddu Krishna Reddy faces YSRCP’s Iragamreddy Subbareddy.

Eleven candidates each are in the fray in the two segments of Pulivendula Assembly constituency, the stronghold of former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In Pulivendula ZPTC, 10,600 voters are eligible to cast their ballot across 15 polling centres, while Ontimitta ZPTC has 24,000 voters.



YSRCP Candidate Hemanth Reddy's Big Allegations

Hemanth Reddy alleged that over 150 police personnel were stationed around his residence. He further claimed that officers threatened to assault YSRCP agents if they approached the area. In contrast, he said, more than 100 TDP agents gathered barely 100 metres from his house were allowed to operate freely, exposing the police’s clear bias.

Visibly perturbed, Hemanth Reddy questioned whether Section 144 was even in force to ensure a free and fair election.