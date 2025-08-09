Kadapa Horror: Constable Bites Off Man’s Thumb in Violent Clash

In a bizarre and shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district, an Armed Reserve (AR) constable allegedly bit off a man’s thumb during a violent clash over a land dispute.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Venkateswarlu, son of Veeraballi Dayanandam, a resident of Edigapalli in Veeraballe mandal. Venkateswarlu had been serving as an AR constable in Vijayawada. The confrontation occurred on Friday (August 8) when a long-simmering dispute over a piece of land escalated between Venkateswarlu and another villager, Vinod Kumar, son of Veeraballi Sivakumar.

Witnesses said the argument soon turned into a heated scuffle. In the middle of the altercation, Venkateswarlu allegedly bit off Vinod Kumar’s thumb in a fit of rage, leaving the victim in severe pain and shock. Before Vinod Kumar could comprehend what had happened, the constable’s son, Vinay, reportedly smashed his car, further aggravating the situation.

Following the incident, Vinod Kumar lodged a formal complaint with the local police. Sub-Inspector Narasimha Reddy confirmed that a case has been registered against both Venkateswarlu and his son. The specific details of the land dispute and the exact events that triggered the violent outburst are still under investigation.

The incident has caused outrage in the village and beyond, with many residents questioning the state of law and order in Andhra Pradesh. Locals expressed concern that when law enforcers themselves engage in acts of violence, it undermines public trust in the very institutions meant to protect them.