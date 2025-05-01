Jagan’s Govt Laid Foundation for Nation’s First Caste-Based Survey: YSRCP

The YSRCP has welcomed the central government’s decision to conduct a caste-based census along with the national population survey, calling it an important step towards social justice and inclusive development.

Speaking to the media from different locations, party leader Pothina Venkata Mahesh and former minister Venugopala Krishna praised Andhra Pradesh’s efforts under former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who led India’s first detailed caste-based survey. They criticized the current coalition government for not releasing the report, calling it a clear sign of neglect toward Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and other underprivileged groups. “This important report must be made public immediately,” Mahesh demanded.

India carries out a census every 10 years as per Article 246, Item 69. Though caste data was last fully collected in 1931, there hasn’t been a complete caste census since. The 2021 census was delayed due to COVID-19. Since independence, only SCs and STs have been counted separately, while other caste data has been grouped together.

Noting this gap, the YSRCP passed resolutions in 2021 urging the central government to include caste details in the census. In January 2024, Andhra Pradesh became the first state to carry out its own caste-based survey through village and ward secretariats. An expert panel was formed, meetings were held at the district level, and community leaders were consulted. The process also studied what went wrong with the Bihar caste survey and factored in all 2,633 castes across the country.

Venugopala Krishna credited Jagan Mohan Reddy as a leader who empowered poor Dalit and middle-class communities. “Jagan changed what it means to be a common man,” he said.

He pointed out that while the previous TDP government had 13 corporations for BCs, Jagan expanded that number to 56, including for groups like Kamma, Kapu, Reddy, and even Sikhs. He said Jagan laid the groundwork for reviving caste-based surveys in India.

Krishna added that without caste data, last collected in 1931, it’s difficult to understand people’s social, educational, and financial status. Jagan’s government was known for fair and transparent governance, helping BCs, SCs, STs, Muslims, and economically weak upper castes through Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) and various welfare schemes.

In contrast, the leaders accused the current coalition government of discriminating based on caste, religion, and political loyalties. YSRCP reiterated its full support for the Centre’s caste census plan and demanded the release of the 2024 survey report. “This data will highlight the real issues faced by disadvantaged communities and guide policies that support true national development,” Venugopal said.