Illegal Firecracker Dump Explosion Near Petrol Pump in East Godavari Leaves Man Injured

East Godavari: A huge explosion occurred in the proximity of the Indian Oil petrol station at Tossipudi village of Biccavolu mandal in East Godavari district, leaving one person injured. A stockpile of firecrackers illegally stored in a shed adjacent to the petrol bunk exploded on Tuesday morning.

The fire after the explosion did not spread into the petrol pump. However, the nearby Gayatri rice mill caught fire which resulted in some structural loss to the mill. The victim received the injury after a flying stone hit him due to the impact of the blast.

The locals seemed frightened due to the deafening sound of the explosion and they likened the noise to that of an earthquake. It is reported that the owner of Vijaya Durga fireworks had a license to run the fireworks business but he did not have the permission to store the crackers in a shed adjacent to the petrol pump. The owner stands to lose the license as the police have requested the concerned department to cancel it.

Also Read: Speeding car runs amok in Andhra, three killed

