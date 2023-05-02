Former Minister Kurasala Kannababu Welcomes Verdict on Tuni Train Burning Case

Kakinada: Former AP Minister Kurasala Kannababu has welcomed the verdict of Vijayawada Railway Court on the 2019 Tuni train burning case. Expressing unhappiness over the shoddy investigation by the railway officials, the court dismissed the case.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Kannababu criticized the former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for mishandling the issue and mistreating the family of Mudragada Padmanabham under whose leadership, the members of Kapu community had held a protest demanding reservations. He said Naidu had claimed that people with criminal background from Rayalaseema region had attended the protest to create chaos. The TDP also imposed a curfew in Kirlampudi village.

“He (Chandrababu Naidu) used the Tuni train burning incident to drive political mileage out of it. He tried to portray the Kapu organization in a bad light. On the directions of the TDP chief, police filed cases against the innocent persons,” rued Kannababu.

The YSRCP leader further said the TDP leader did not allow the actor Chiranjeevi to meet Padmanabham. The Tollywood actor was forced to return from the airport itself. He praised the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for withdrawing the illegal cases filed against the demonstrators by the previous government. The YSRCP leader added that the chief minister is working for the upliftment of the Kapu community through the Kapu Nestham scheme.

