CM YS Jagan Congratulates as Satwik-Chirag Pair Clinches Maiden Korea Open Title

Jul 23, 2023, 18:38 IST
- Sakshi Post

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of Andhra Pradesh and Chirag Shetty on winning the Korean Open Badminton doubles Championship defeating World No. 1 pair of Indonesia in a thrilling duel.

The Chief Minister wished the duo to continue the winning streak in future tournaments as well.

Also Read: Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag beat world No. 1 duo to clich men's doubles title


Read More:

Tags: 
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Chirag Shetty
Korean Open 2023
Advertisement
Back to Top