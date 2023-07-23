CM YS Jagan Congratulates as Satwik-Chirag Pair Clinches Maiden Korea Open Title

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of Andhra Pradesh and Chirag Shetty on winning the Korean Open Badminton doubles Championship defeating World No. 1 pair of Indonesia in a thrilling duel.

The Chief Minister wished the duo to continue the winning streak in future tournaments as well.

👑 Champions 👑 ⚡️Satwik-Chirag win Men’s Doubles title, beat Indonesian top-seeded pair in final pic.twitter.com/A9lptUzNHw — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 23, 2023

