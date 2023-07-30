Chittoor Man Marries Facebook Friend from Sri Lanka 

Chittoor: We often hear online cross-border love stories of nationals from the Indo-Pak border or an Indian marrying a US or European national. Recently, a Telugu guy Lakshman from Chittoor got married to a Sri Lankan girl Vigneswari.

As per reports, Lakshman, who hails from Arimakulapalle village of Venkatagirikota mandal, met a girl Vigneswari from Colombo six years ago on Facebook. Both fell in love and continued their long distance relationship through the social media app.

As the couple decided to get married, Vigneswari took a tourist visa to India and landed in Chennai on July 8. Lakshman, who works as a construction worker, brought her to his home and the Facebook friends exchanged wedding vows on July 20 at a local temple in the district.

Vigneswari is currently living with her in-laws in Arimakulapalle village. As their news of marriage spread, the district police visited Lakshman’s house and served a notice to the Sri Lankan girl to return to her country before the expiry of her tourist visa on August 6.

Also Read: Andhra Police rescue puppies after dog seeks help

