Chandrababu, Stop Chanting Jagan's Name

AP former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sharply criticized TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, comparing his propaganda tactics to those of Nazi minister Goebbels. Jagan accused Naidu of being adept at manufacturing lies and possessing a unique ability to sell them to the public. He made these remarks while speaking to the media after visiting flood-affected villages in Eleru.

"Chandrababu's government has utterly failed in flood management in the state," Jagan stated. "Not only has he caused trouble for the people, but he now criticizes me for his own failures. Even after all this time in power, he hasn't done what he should have. And yet, he blames everything on me. Wherever something happens, it’s always 'Jagan's fault.'"

Jagan urged Chandrababu to "stop chanting Jagan's name" and focus on governance. "Four months have passed since you came to power. Think about what needs to be done and learn to govern honestly. Concentrate on giving people their due fairly and justly," Jagan advised Naidu. He further accused Chandrababu of using media outlets like Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi, and TV5 for Goebbels-style propaganda.

Failures in Governance Over Four Months

Jagan criticized the current government for rendering the RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) ineffective and destroying the village and volunteer systems. "Farmers are not getting any investment support or crop insurance premiums. The agricultural season has started, but where are the zero-interest crop loans? What happened to the promised Rs. 20,000 investment support under Rythu Bharosa? Not a single rupee has been given."

Under My Government...

Jagan emphasized that during his previous tenure, all support systems like RBKs, insurance, and input subsidies were firmly in place for farmers. "Farmers didn’t have to spend a single rupee; we supported them in every possible way. But now, nothing is available. Just think about how much farmers received earlier."

If Jagan Were in Power Now...

"If my government were in power now, farmers would have received investment support right at the beginning of the season. Previously, when crop damage occurred, we provided Rs. 17,000 per hectare. During Chandrababu's term, it was only Rs. 15,000. Because we paid the premium, insurance compensation ranged from Rs. 24,000 to Rs. 25,000. Combined with investment support and zero-interest loans, farmers received nearly Rs. 45,000 per acre."

What Is Chandrababu Promising Now?

"But what is this 'great man' (referring to Chandrababu) saying now? He promises Rs. 10,000 per acre. How? There is no e-cropping, no auditing, no RBK system, and no word about insurance. During Chandrababu's tenure, only Rs. 3,000 crores were provided. Due to the government’s failure to pay Rs. 1,250 crores, farmers did not receive insurance during the Kharif season. He doesn’t speak a word about the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Despite farmers suffering in so many ways, Chandrababu never tells the truth."

Chandrababu's Deceptive Tactics

Jagan further accused Chandrababu of deceit. "Chandrababu promised Rs. 20,000 but cheated; he promised Rs. 15,000 to school children but deceived them; he misled sisters with a promise of Rs. 18,000. He lied about providing Rs. 36,000 per year as unemployment allowance. Over Rs. 2,000 crores in Aarogyasri dues remain unpaid. Schemes like Vidya Deevena and Gorumudda have been thrown to the wind. Law and order have been neglected. Instead of helping the victims, cases are being filed against them. Pawan Kalyan may be a film artist, but Chandrababu is a drama artist," Jagan concluded.