Chandrababu Faces Cabinet Heat Over Amaravati Land Pooling, Upset Over YS Jagan’s Public Reception

The TDP government’s announcement to acquire another 20,000 acres of land for the development of Amaravati came as a shock and further validated suspicions that the capital city project was merely a real estate venture for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

With several cabinet colleagues expressing similar concerns, Chandrababu Naidu appears to have shelved the idea of acquiring more land for now. During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday (July 10), a heated exchange reportedly took place over the proposal. Ministers pointed out that the government has yet to fulfill its promise of providing plots to farmers who gave up their land during the first phase of acquisition.

Considering the concerns raised by ministers and political opponents alike, it was reportedly decided that a Cabinet sub-committee will be formed to explain to farmers the necessity of acquiring more land. A final decision on the proposal will be taken after discussions with stakeholders.

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was irked by the enthusiastic reception YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy received during his visit to the mango market yard in Bangarupalem, Chittoor district.

Chandrababu reportedly expressed frustration over the large crowd that gathered around Jagan’s convoy despite restrictions.

Concerned ministers and department officials faced criticism for failing to ensure timely procurement of Totapuri mangoes. The Chief Minister reportedly warned them to improve their performance or risk being replaced in the Cabinet.

Additionally, Chandrababu Naidu reprimanded his Cabinet colleagues for not responding proactively to the incident involving Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy.

Earlier on Monday, Prasanna Kumar Reddy allegedly made remarks against his political rival, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, and his wife, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy—both from the TDP.

That night, the YSRCP leader’s house in Nellore was allegedly attacked by individuals believed to be followers of the Vemireddy couple. The attackers vandalized the house, damaged furniture, and smashed two cars parked outside. The YSRCP alleged that the mob created havoc, assaulted Prasanna Kumar’s mother, and pushed her to the ground.

The TDP faced severe embarrassment as YSRCP leaders, including party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, condemned the attack on the former MLA’s residence and criticized the breakdown of law and order in Andhra Pradesh under the coalition government.