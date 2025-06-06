Bengaluru RCB Event Stampede: 14-Year-Old Divyanshi From Andhra Dies

What was meant to be a joyous occasion celebrating Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL 2025 victory turned into a devastating tragedy in Bengaluru. A massive stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the celebratory event claimed the lives of 11 people and left several others injured and hospitalised.

Among the deceased was 14-year-old B. Divyanshi, a native of Yerragattavandlapalle village in Vundadi, Chinnamandem mandal, Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh.

Divyanshi's father, Shivakumar, is a software engineer working in Bengaluru. The family, including his wife Ashwini and two daughters, has been residing in the city for the past few years. On the day of the RCB victory celebration, Ashwini took Divyanshi and her younger sister Rachana to the stadium to be part of the festivities.

However, as the crowd swelled near the stadium gates, chaos broke out. A sudden surge led to a stampede, and Divyanshi was tragically caught in the crush. She reportedly died due to suffocation.

The heartbreaking news has plunged her hometown into mourning. Family members confirmed that Divyanshi's final rites will be performed today in her native village.

The incident has raised serious questions about crowd control and safety measures at large public gatherings, especially those involving high-profile celebrations.