AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025 Out Today at 5 PM on bseaps.in: Direct Link, Steps to Check

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially announced that the AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025 will be released today, June 12, at 5:00 PM. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations conducted from May 19 to May 28, 2025, can check their marks online through the official website — bseaps.in

The SSC Supplementary exams were held for Class 10 students who could not clear one or more subjects in the main board exams. The release of the results today will help students move forward with their academic plans without delay.

How to Check AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025 Online:

Students can follow these steps to access and download their marks memo:

Visit the official website: http://bseaps.in

Click on the link titled ‘AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025’ on the homepage

Enter your hall ticket number or registration details

Click on ‘Submit’

Your marks memo will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready and ensure a stable internet connection for quick access to results. In case of heavy traffic on the official website, candidates can try again after a short interval.

For the latest updates, students are encouraged to regularly check the official BSEAP website or follow trusted news portals.