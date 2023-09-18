AP CM YS Jagan Extends Vinayaka Chavithi Wishes, Prays For All-Round Development 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to one and all. He prayed that Lord Ganesha's blessings are firmly with Andhra Pradesh and that He removes all obstacles so that the State witnesses comprehensive development across all sectors.

"On this Vinayaka Chavithi, we sincerely wish that Vigneshwara's auspicious blessings are on our State, and that He removes all the obstacles on the path of development across different arenas. Vinayaka Chavithi wishes to all the people," the YSRCP chief tweeted.

ఈ వినాయ‌క చ‌వితి నాడు ఆ విఘ్నేశ్వ‌రుడి శుభ దృష్టి మ‌న‌ రాష్ట్రంపై ఉండాల‌ని, విఘ్నాల‌న్నీ తొల‌గి అన్ని రంగాల్లో అభివృద్ధి చెందాలని మ‌న‌స్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటూ రాష్ట్ర ప్ర‌జ‌లంద‌రికీ వినాయ‌క చ‌వితి శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 18, 2023

Several Netizens have written comments supporting Jagan's endeavours and dreams, in their replies to his festival wishes. "May Andhra Pradesh thrive to become a shining example of wisdom and contribution to the nation's progress. Best wishes," Sreedhar Bevara wrote.