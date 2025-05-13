Anti-Drone System Likely for Tirumala Temple as TTD Steps Up Security

The sacred temple of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala has repeatedly been subjected to security breaches. Just four days ago, multiple aircraft were spotted flying over the temple for two consecutive days. The incident occurred at a time when India-Pakistan tensions were at their peak, triggering panic among the scores of devotees who throng the temple every day. Investigation is underway to gather details of the planes.

Despite fervent pleas from successive state governments and chairpersons of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the Centre has been reluctant to declare the abode of the world-renowned Srivari temple a no-fly zone. Devotees and government officials alike have pointed out that objects flying over the temple violate the Agama Shastra – the set of rules that governs temple rituals and architecture.

However, it has now come to light that plans are underway to purchase the Naval Anti-Drone System (NADS), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

An indigenously developed system, NADS can instantly detect and jam micro drones, and uses a laser-based kill mechanism to neutralize targets.

According to reports, the TTD is considering installing the anti-drone system – reportedly worth crores of rupees – at the Srivari temple to detect and eliminate any rogue drones.

Over the past few years, there have been several instances of miscreants flying drones over the Srivari temple, prompting the government and TTD officials to initiate steps to strengthen security.