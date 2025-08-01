After Jagan’s Nellore Visit, Police Slap False Cases on Prasanna Kumar, YSRCP Cadre

Even as YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy continues to highlight the high-handedness of police officers in Andhra Pradesh, fresh cases have been filed against party leaders and workers.

The latest development came shortly after Jagan visited Nellore district to meet former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy—currently in judicial remand in connection with the alleged quartz scam—and former MLA N. Prasanna Kumar, whose residence was vandalized by suspected TDP supporters.

Tensions escalated when police resorted to a lathi-charge on YSRCP activists and supporters, prompting Prasanna Kumar to launch a protest. The incident occurred near the R&B Guest House, close to the former MLA’s residence, where Prasanna Kumar and other YSRCP workers had gathered, while waiting for YS Jagan. Although the group complied with police instructions to disperse, Dargamitta CI Rosaiah allegedly led a lathi-charge, injuring Prasanna Kumar, who nearly collapsed during the scuffle.

Outraged by the incident, Prasanna Kumar demanded an apology from the Superintendent of Police and staged a sit-in protest, which he ended only after Jagan arrived at his residence around 1:15 PM.

Subsequently, police filed cases against Prasanna Kumar for violating Section 30 of the Police Act. Another case was registered after Special Branch Head Constable Malakondaiah allegedly fractured his arm while attempting to control the crowd. Authorities have also indicated that cases will be booked against youths who participated in bike rallies.

Condemning the police action across the state, Jagan warned that officers aiding political interests would be held accountable—even if they have taken voluntary retirement or moved abroad. “We will trace them—even if it means crossing oceans—and ensure they are punished,” he declared during a press interaction in Nellore on Thursday (July 31).

Jagan further accused the police of digging up roads to block YSRCP supporters from reaching him, questioning Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s fear of the Opposition. “Why is he so afraid of the Opposition leader? He might as well jump into a well,” Jagan said, sharply criticizing the Chief Minister.