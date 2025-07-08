Andhra: TTD suspends AEO for attending church prayers

Tirupati, July 8 (IANS) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has suspended Assistant Executive Officer A. Rajasekhar Babu for attending church prayers.

TTD, which manages the affairs of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple, said on Tuesday that the official was suspended on charges of following another religious faith.

The temple body took action after it came to its notice that Rajasekhar Babu was attending local church prayers every Sunday in his hometown, Puttur, in Tirupati district.

“It is nothing but a violation of TTD norms as he has not followed the code of conduct of the TTD as an employee of the organisation, and has acted irresponsibly as an employee representing a Hindu religious organisation,” the TTD said in a statement.

In this context, after examining the report submitted by the TTD Vigilance Department and other evidence, departmental action was initiated against him as per the rules, and he was suspended with immediate effect, it added.

In February, TTD initiated disciplinary action against 18 employees for practising non-Hindu religious customs and traditions. The action came after new TTD Board Chairman B. R. Naidu announced that only Hindus should work at the institutions run by the temple body.

The employees, who were found to be participating in non-Hindu religious activities, include six teachers at various educational institutes run by it.

The action was also initiated against a deputy executive officer (Welfare), an assistant executive officer, an assistant technical officer (electrical), a hostel worker, two electricians, and two nurses. TTD had issued an order that these employees should not be posted at any place in Tirumala, any temple under TTD or for any religious programme-related work. It was also decided that if they were working in such places, they should be transferred immediately.

The 18 employees were barred from participating in the religious functions of TTD. They were directed not to participate in any religious programmes of TTD.

These employees were found to be participating and practising non-Hindu religious traditions even though they had taken the oath before Lord Venkateshwara stating that they would follow the Hindu dharma and Hindu traditions only in compliance with Rule 9 (vi) issued in GO No 1060 of the Revenue Department (Endowments) on October 24, 1989.

