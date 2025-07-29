Andhra seeks AI Singapore's help to set up AI research, innovation centres

Amaravati, July 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has sought AI Singapore’s cooperation to set up AI research and innovation centres in the state.

On the third day of his visit to Singapore, the Chief Minister met AI Singapore's Deputy Executive Chairman, Prof. Mohan Kankanahalli, and stressed the importance of prioritising partnerships between AI Singapore and universities and research institutions in Andhra Pradesh. He proposed launching AI training programmes, exchange initiatives, and skill development modules for students across the state.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the discussions mainly revolved around the use of AI in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and public services.

CM Naidu and Prof Kankanahalli also explored opportunities in technology promotion, deep tech, and AI innovation.

The Chief Minister also met NG Jan Lin Wilin, Senior Vice President of SIA Engineering. He discussed the upcoming airports in the state and sought cooperation for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services.

He also briefed the SIA representatives on the government’s newly introduced industry-friendly policies while showcasing the wide-ranging opportunities in the aviation sector. CM Naidu invited the firm to visit Andhra Pradesh to explore potential investments.

Responding positively, the Senior Vice President of SIA Engineering assured that a delegation would be sent to the state soon.

The Andhra Pradesh government is keen to establish a world-class MRO centre by leveraging the expertise and technology of companies such as SIA Engineering. Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam have been identified as suitable locations for this initiative.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Naidu will meet Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to discuss investment and infrastructure collaboration between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh.

He will also meet former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to discuss transparent governance and smart city development, and how Singapore’s expertise can benefit the state.

The delegation led by the Chief Minister will visit the Jurong Petrochemical Island to study the planning and development of industrial zones, residential areas, and logistics hubs.

Later, he will meet TVS Motors Managing Director Sudarshan Venu to discuss the automobile manufacturing sector and the establishment of automobile parks in the state.

