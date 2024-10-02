Andhra’s new liquor policy harmful for people, says YSR Congress

Amaravati, Oct 2 (IANS) The YSR Congress Party has slammed the TDP-led coalition government for the new liquor policy calling it harmful and designed solely for financial gains.

The YSR Congress women’s wing president and MLC Varudu Kalyani expressed concern over the new liquor policy’s negative impact on the public.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Wednesday, Kalyani condemned the privatisation of liquor sales, stating that it would lead to the formation of syndicates and widespread exploitation.

She questioned why the government is pushing to increase liquor sales when it should be focusing on improving essential services.

She said that the cancellation of the previous policy and the introduction of this new one raises doubts about the government’s intentions.

She further criticised the government for offering cheap liquor, emphasising that, instead of addressing rising prices of essential goods, the government is providing low-cost alcohol, which could harm the social fabric.

Kalyani pointed out that instead of guaranteeing schemes for women’s welfare, the government is promoting liquor sales, turning homes into distribution points for alcohol rather than welfare schemes.

She also voiced concerns over the introduction of liquor malls, comparing them to shopping malls. She warned that unregulated liquor sales would pose serious safety risks for women.

Addressing the government's inconsistency, she questioned why Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu continued liquor sales for three months despite claiming that it was of poor quality.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held discussions with the leaders of various associated wings of the party and announced that a workshop would soon be organised to train party leaders on coordination and grassroots-level organisation.

During the meeting, Jagan Reddy criticised the TDP coalition government for its failure to manage key sectors like agriculture, education, and healthcare.

Jagan Reddy criticised the government's poor handling of the Vijayawada floods, stating it failed to assess the damage and provide fair compensation, favouring those with political connections.

He condemned the use of diversionary politics, stating that the government has been filing false cases to shift attention away from its failures.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also highlighted the need for YSRCP to strengthen its grassroots presence. He stated that the 24 associated wings of the party are being activated to bolster the organisational structure. This would ensure that every party supporter and worker, from the village level to the state, plays a role in strengthening the party’s foundation. The involvement of grassroots members is crucial for maintaining a strong and organised party that can effectively fight future battles, he said.

He encouraged leaders to ensure unity within the party, stressing the importance of reaching out to every village, district, and community to engage more actively. He reiterated his commitment to supporting party members who work hard and assured that the party will stand by those who suffer setbacks while working for its cause.

