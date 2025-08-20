Andhra Pradesh MLA, followers accused of kidnapping, assaulting Forest officials

Amaravati, Aug 20 (IANS) An Andhra Pradesh MLA and his followers allegedly assaulted Forest Department officials after kidnapping them near Srisailam in Nandyal district, according to a police complaint.

Srisailam MLA B. Rajasekhara Reddy of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and his followers allegedly attacked the officials of Nekkanti Forest Range, a part of Srisailam Tiger Reserve's Markapuram Division, late on Tuesday.

The forest officials lodged a complaint with the police. According to them, the MLA and his followers kidnapped and assaulted them near Srisailam around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the complaint lodged at Srisailam One Town Police Station, the MLA and others kidnapped Nekkanti Range Deputy Forest Officer Ram Naik, Beat officers Guruvaiah, Mohan Kumar and driver Karimullah and assaulted them.

The Forest officials informed the higher officials about the incident. Later, a complaint was lodged with the police.

The employees told media persons that they were on a patrolling duty in connection with the case relating to the killing of a tiger when the MLA and his followers confronted them near a check-post. One of the employees said they abused them and told them that they were not following their orders and cooperating despite their government being in power.

The employees alleged that the MLA himself drove the government vehicle in which they were kidnapped and assaulted. The vehicle was driven around the area till 2 a.m. before the employees were let off.

Meanwhile, Chenchu and other tribals staged a protest against the attack at Sunnipenta, Srisailam, Dornala and Yerragondapalem.

The association of forest officials condemned the incident. They said the matter has been brought to the notice of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the forest portfolio. They demanded strong action against those involved in the attack on the employees belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, and minorities.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken serious note of the incident involving his party MLA. He spoke to senior officials about the incident and sought a detailed report.

The Chief Minister directed officials to register a case and take up an investigation.

Opposition YSR Congress Party has alleged that the TDP MLA Rajasekhara Reddy, under the influence of alcohol, attacked forest officers on duty, obstructed patrolling operations, and even harassed tribal staff. This shocking incident has drawn widespread criticism and highlighted the lawlessness among ruling party legislators, the party said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.