Andhra Pradesh man stuck in Saudi Arabia returns after minister's intervention

Amaravati, July 26 (IANS) A man from Andhra Pradesh, who was stuck in Saudi Arabia, returned home on Friday following intervention by state Human Resource Development and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Sarella Veerendra Kumar, who hails from Ambedkar Konaseema district, reached Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, where his family members welcomed him.

Veerendra thanked Lokesh and TDP NRI Forum for safely bringing him back.

Minister Lokesh had directed NRI Forum to help Veerendra after the latter posted a selfie video on social media, highlighting his plight.

Veerendra Kumar, a native of Isukapudi village in Ambajipeta mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district, said he was cheated by an agent who had promised him a job in Qatar. After landing in Qatar on July 10, he was sent to Saudi Arabia.

Veerendra complained that he was asked to work as a camel herder in the desert without being provided with any basic amenities. He said in the video that he was unable to sustain in the harsh weather conditions. He appealed to the Minister to help him failing which he would die.

The minister had responded to Verendra Kumar's post and promised to help him. "Veerendra, we will bring you back home safely! Don't worry!," the minister had posted.

Veerendra is the second man from Andhra Pradesh to be rescued this month following intervention by the state minister.

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Kuwait had come to the rescue of Siva who was stranded after being cheated by an agent.

Siva from Chamarthi village in Annamayya district had posted his selfie video on social media. He went to Kuwait for a job but on reaching there he was asked to take care of cattle in some deserted area. Narrating his plight, Siva had said if no help reaches him, he will have no choice but to end his life.

On Lokesh's direction, TDP NRI Forum with the help of the Indian embassy traced the man and sent him home.

