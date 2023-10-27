Andhra Pradesh HC judge recuses from hearing Naidu's bail plea

Amaravati, Oct 27(IANS) Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa on Friday recused himself from hearing the interim bail petition of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development Corporation scam.

When the petition came up for hearing before the vacation bench, the judge recused himself saying "not before me".

Chief Justice Diraj Singh Thakur will decide which bench will hear the petition.

Naidu's counsels had, on Thursday, filed a house motion petition urging the court to urgently hear the bail petition as he was to undergo a cataract surgery to his right eye.

Vijayawada ACB Vijayawada had dismissed his bail petition on October 9.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo had challenged the order in the High Court.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) had arrested Naidu on September 9 in the Skill Development scam which allegedly took place when he was the chief minister.

He remained in judicial custody and is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

