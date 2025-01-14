Andhra Pradesh CM celebrates Sankranti with family in native village

Amaravati, Jan 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stayed in his native village Naravaripalli in Tirupati district for the second day on Tuesday, celebrating Sankranti with his family members.

As part of Sankranti celebrations, Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, son and state minister Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, grandson Devansh and others performed puja of village deities Gangamma and Nagalamma.

Later, the Chief Minister, along with his wife, unveiled statues of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister late N.T. Rama Rao and his wife Basvatarakam.

Lokesh, Brahmani, other family members, leaders and workers of the TDP participated in the programme.

NTR, as Rama Rao was popularly known, was the father-in-law of Naidu, who is currently the national President of the party.

The Chief Minister also paid tributes to his parents at their samadhi in the village.

Meanwhile, Naidu said organic farming would be further promoted in the state.

He held a meeting with party workers at Naravaripalli Skill Development Centre about the development activities in Kandulavaripalli, A. Rangampeta, and Chinnaramapuram villages.

He discussed the development works to be taken up on a pilot basis. The Chief Minister stated that all the countries are looking towards natural farming. He noted that people have an opportunity to check what kind of food they are consuming and from where they are getting it.

Stating that awareness among people about health has increased, Naidu pointed out that food habits were changing rapidly. He also told the villagers that cultivation practices are changing and the production of millets and fruits is increasing. He said the government would further promote drip irrigation.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that new practices were being followed for pest control. Modern techniques were being followed to protect mango plantations. He also referred to the use of drones to identify pests. He also promised to take up the industrialisation of the entire Tirupati district. The government will prepare industrialists from among people in the district, he promised.

