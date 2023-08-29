Andhra man dies by suicide after killing paramour

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 29 (IANS) Extramarital relations led to murder of a married woman while her lover ended his life by jumping under a running train.

The shocking murder and suicide came to light in Eluru town on Monday.

Upset over the woman trying to distance herself, the man murdered her and later killed himself.

D. Satyanarayana (40) died by suicide by jumping under a running train near Nuzvid. Railway police recovered from his pocket a piece of paper on which he had written his name and address.

After receiving the information from police, his family members went to his house in Eluru and were shocked to find a woman’s body lying in a pool of blood.

The woman was identified as U. Sujata (30), a resident of another area in the same town. Police took up investigation and learnt from the neighbours that she was friends with Satyanarayana and used to visit him often.

Police recovered a suicide note from the house. Satyanarayana wrote that they were in a relationship and that he had even tied ‘tali’ (sign of marriage) to her. She was trying to distance herself for some time and was even insulting him. Angry over this, he planned to kill her. He called her to his house on Sunday night and cut her throat with a knife.

After the murder, Satyanarayana locked the house with Sujata’s body lying inside. He then left on his two-wheeler and after parking the bike under a bridge near Nuzvid, he jumped under a running train.

According to police, Sujata was married to a truck driver and they had two children. Satyanarayana was a friend of her husband and that was how they came to know each other. They used to meet at his house whenever Sujata’s husband would go out of the town on duty.

Satyanarayana, a painter, was living alone after a marital dispute with his wife. Police investigations revealed that he and Sujata were in a relationship for the past four years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.